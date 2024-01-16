STILLWATER, Okla. (KSNT) – KU men’s basketball is 2-0 following an ugly loss in Orlando to UCF.

On Tuesday, the Jayhawks dominated from start to finish in a road test at Oklahoma State. KU led by as many at 28 and won 90-66.

Kansas jumped out to a 6-0 lead which prompted OSU head coach Mike Boynton to take a timeout just over a minute into the game. Later in the first half, an 11-2 run stretched the KU lead to 16 with more than nine minutes to play in the first half.

OSU never pulled within 15 points after the first basket of the second half.

Johnny Furphy impressed with 15 points and seven rebounds in his second start of the season. Hunter Dickinson led all scorers with 21. The Jayhawks shot 62% from the field in the win.

The Jayhawks improve to 15-2 overall and 3-1 in league play with the victory. Kansas is also now 2-1 on the road.

The ‘Hawks return to action on Saturday, Jan. 20 at West Virginia.