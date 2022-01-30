LAWRENCE (WDAF) — It’s a tradition that spans decades.

The student section at Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball games are known for taking custom-made newspapers from the University Daily Kansan and holding them up as the starting lineup of the opposing team is introduced.

Once the introduction is over, the students rip the paper up and throw it in the air like confetti as the Jayhawks are introduced.

The tradition was put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic and because of the Daily Kansan transitioning to fully online. But now, the student-led newspaper has finally brought the tradition back this season.

In the video player above, business manager Chloe Fuleihan, managing editor Caroline McCone and creative director Taylor Shylanski explain what it means to bring the tradition back to Allen Fieldhouse.