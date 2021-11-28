KU basketball takes down Iona to wrap up Thanksgiving play

ORLANDO, Fla. (KSNT)- Kansas basketball got a bounce back win on Sunday, taking down Iona to finish third in the ESPN Events Invitational.

The Jayhawks beat Iona 96-83 for their fifth win of the season. The win comes two days after Kansas lost for the first time this season, on a buzzer beater to Dayton on Friday.

Christian Braun and Ochai Agbaji lead the way in scoring for KU, posting 18 and 17 points, respectively. KU had three other players in double digits on the score sheet, with David McCormack scoring 13, Remy Martin contributing 11 and Mitch Lightfoot putting up 10 points off the bench.

Braun, Agbaji and Martin all contributed heavily in other ways too. Besides leading the team in points, Braun had seven rebounds and four assists. Agbaji had five rebounds and three assists. Martin finished the day with five rebounds and five assists.

Kansas played better in the first half than the second. They took a 15 point lead into halftime but then were outscored by Iona 52-50 in the second.

The Jayhawks are now 5-1. They’ll play St. John’s on Friday, Dec. 3.