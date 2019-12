TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The KU men’s basketball team arrived safely Monday evening after having to make an emergency landing following their win against Stanford.

After a scary emergency landing in San Jose yesterday, @KUHoops had a smooth flight back to Topeka today. Tune in to @KSNTNews at 10 to hear from Coach Self and the team about the incident. pic.twitter.com/nTg70PLRPj — Reina Garcia KSNT (@ReinaKSNT) December 31, 2019

After beating Stanford in California Sunday, the plane the team was on was forced to make an emergency landing back to San Jose after one of the engines failed on their plane.

@KUHoops plane blows engine on flight back to Lawrence. We just landed safely back in San Jose. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/aAKPcavCUK — Ryan White (@ryanwhite_01) December 30, 2019

The team landed in Topeka just before 6:30 p.m.

KU will start Big 12 play at 3 p.m. Saturday at home against West Virginia.