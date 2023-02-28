LAWRENCE (KSNT)- The Jayhawks will be looking sharp on Senior Night.

KU men’s basketball plays Texas Tech on Tuesday night in Allen Fieldhouse. The team announced on social media Tuesday afternoon that it will wear ‘Reverse retro reds.’ for the final home game of the year.

Photo from KU Athletics

The new-look on Tuesday night will be red tops and shorts. The word ‘KANSAS’ is across the front of the chest in white letters with a blue outline.

Photo from KU Athletics

Kansas has won 39-straight senior night games, dating back to 1984. If Kansas beats Texas Tech on Tuesday it will clinch a share of the Big 12 regular season title.

Photo from KU Athletics

This isn’t the first time KU basketball has gone with a different look this season. The Jayhawks wore throwback two-tone uniforms on Saturday against West Virginia. They also wore some unique jerseys earlier in the year against Indiana. Plus, the squad wore state of Kansas themed uniforms in the Sunflower Showdown.