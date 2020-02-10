KU Basketball to retire Marcus Morris’ jersey

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Former Jayhawk and current NBA player, Marcus Morris will have his jersey retired this month, KU Athletics announced in a release on Monday.

Morris accrued a number of accomplishments, including a Consensus All-America selection and Big 12 Player of the Year, as well as an All-Big 12 first-team honoree. In 2011, he led the Jayhawks to the Big 12 Championship title where he was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. Morris was also named to the NCAA Tournament Southwest Regional All-Tournament Team as KU advanced to the Elite Eight.

“We knew when Marcus left school in 2011 that his jersey would be retired,” KU head coach Bill Self said. “When you say Marcus, you have to include his twin brother, Markieff, because they did everything together. It’s amazing to see the growth they had from when they got here. They were both good players that were a little lazy, you had to beg them to give a second effort. Then they got used to the culture, the grind, the routine and took off. I have never enjoyed coaching a twosome that I felt like has as good a feel for the game as what they had.”



“I’m excited to be getting my jersey hung in the rafters at Allen Fieldhouse,” Morris said. “But this is not only about me, it’s my teammates, especially Keef (Markieff), coach Self, the other coaches, my family, the fans and everybody who helped me along the way. To have my jersey up there with other great players like Wilt (Chamberlain), Danny (Manning), and Paul (Pierce), is an honor. I look forward to coming back to KU where I have so many great memories.”

Morris was drafted to the Houston Rockets in the 2011 NBA Draft, one selection after his twin brother Markieff. Marcus is currently with the Los Angeles Clippers.

His jersey will be the first No. 22 retired at Kansas. It will be raised at halftime versus Iowa State on Monday, Feb. 17.