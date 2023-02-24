LAWRENCE (KSNT)- The Jayhawks have more new jerseys.

Kansas men’s basketball released photos showing off its new threads on Friday. Kansas will celebrate the 100 year anniversary of the 1923 Helms National Championship with the new jerseys.

They’re two-tone uniforms, made up of black shorts and white tops.

Photo from KU Athletics

“We’re throwing it way back,” KU men’s basketball said on social media, in reference to the 100-year-old jersey replicas.

Photo from KU Athletics

KU plays West Virginia in Allen Fieldhouse at 3 p.m. on Saturday. If Kansas wins each of its final three games, the Jayhawks will secure the Big 12 regular season title.