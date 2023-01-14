LAWRENCE (KSNT)- KU men’s basketball is now 16-1 and alone at the top of the Big 12 standings.

The second-ranked Jayhawks beat No. 14 Iowa State 62-60 on Saturday. Iowa State, K-State and KU were the only three teams unbeaten in Big 12 play before Saturday’s action. With the Jayhawks taking down ISU and K-State losing at TCU, Kansas is the only team to start Big 12 play 5-0.

A solid start for KU put the ‘Hawks on top 14-7, then 21-14. Iowa State stayed within striking distance the entire way though. The Cyclones ended the half on a 10-4 run to pull within one at the break.

With Kansas behind in the second half, a Jalen Wilson free throw tied the game at 57 with 2:50 left. Neither team scored for almost an entire minute, until Wilson made a jumper to make it 59-57.

The game stayed close down to the wire, Iowa State even tied it at 60 with 35 seconds left. Kansas called on big-man KJ Adams to regain the lead. Adams hit a shot in the post with just ten seconds remaining to put Kansas back on top.

The Cyclones did not score in their final possession and KU held on to win and extend its winning streak to ten games.

Kansas will look to stay hot in the Sunflower Showdown on Tuesday. KU plays at K-State, the game will tipoff at 7 p.m. on Jan. 17.