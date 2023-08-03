BAYAMON, Puerto Rico (KSNT)- In early August, KU basketball is already winning games.

The Jayhawks played an exhibition match against Puerto Rico Select Team on Thursday. KU won 106-71.

“I actually thought we played pretty well, obviously early,” Kansas head coach Bill Self said in a statement from KU Athletics. “We got out and they couldn’t get a shot off. We haven’t really worked on a lot of things defensively, but we’ve done some things offensively and I thought we shared the ball for the most part.”

Texas transfer guard Arterio Morris wasted no time putting the ball in the hoop with his new Big 12 team. Morris scored a team-high 20 points.

KU’s returners showed up, too. Dajuan Harris, to the surprise of no one, led the team in assists with nine. KJ Adams scored 19 points. In a highly anticipated first appearance as a Jayhawk for Hunter Dickinson, the 7-foot-2 center scored 13 and grabbed six boards.

Kansas emptied the bench in the blowout exhibition win. Even the Jayhawks’ walk-ons got in the game for a short period of time. The Jayhawks plays two more games in Puerto Rico, both against the Bahamian National Team. The ‘Hawks play those games on August 5 and August 7.

KU opens the regular season on Nov. 6.