LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Kansas men’s basketball is 1-0 on the 2022-23 campaign after beating Omaha 89-64 on Monday night.

The win makes the Jayhawks 20-0 in home openers in the Bill Self era. However, they won without Self on the bench this time. Bill Self is facing a four-game suspension self-imposed by KU Athletics. Norm Roberts is handling head coaching duties while Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend are suspended.

Kansas got off to a slow start in its exhibition match against DII Pittsburg State last Thursday. The Jayhawks came out much quicker in the regular season opener. KU opened up a double-digit lead less than halfway through the first half.

Kansas led by 13, 43-33, at halftime. Jalen Wilson scored 15 points in the first half.

Omaha got within seven early in the second half before Kansas pulled away again. Gradey Dick threw down a transition dunk with just over 13 minutes to play that put KU up 17 points and the team never looked back.

KU grabbed its first 20-point lead of the game on a Dajaun Harris Jr. alley-oop pass to Gradey Dick. Bobby Pettiford and Harris Jr. quickly drained a pair of three-pointers the next two times down the floor to blow the game wide open and force an Omaha timeout.

The true freshman Dick would go on to lead all scorers in the Kansas win with 23 points. Jalen Wilson added 19 points and eleven rebounds for a double-double.

Kansas basketball is home again in their next contest on Thursday, Nov. 10 against North Dakota State.