KU basketball’s Bryce Thompson entering transfer portal

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Jayhawk basketball player Bryce Thompson has entered the transfer portal Tuesday, according to a post on the athlete’s Twitter.
Thompson thanked Men’s Basketball Coach Bill Self as well as the University of Kansas’ medical staff, trainers, his teammates and all of the fans that supported him.
Self also gave some context on Thompson’s decision:
“After talking to his family, Bryce let us that he was going to enter the transfer portal. I know Bryce had a tough freshman season with injuries but I enjoyed coaching him this year through the ups and downs. We wish nothing but the best for the entire Thompson family moving forward.”Bill Self, KU Men’s Basketball Coach