KU basketball’s Bryce Thompson entering transfer portal

Kansas guard Bryce Thompson dunks the ball ahead of Texas forward Kai Jones, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Jayhawk basketball player Bryce Thompson has entered the transfer portal Tuesday, according to a post on the athlete’s Twitter.

Thompson thanked Men’s Basketball Coach Bill Self as well as the University of Kansas’ medical staff, trainers, his teammates and all of the fans that supported him.

Self also gave some context on Thompson’s decision: