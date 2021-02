LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT)- Kansas basketball handed the Baylor Bears their first loss of the entire season on Saturday, winning 71-58. Baylor is ranked second in the nation and came into Saturday’s game 18-0.

The Jayhawks move to 18-8 overall and 12-6 in the Big 12 with the win. David McCormack lead all scorers in the game with 20 points. Marcus Garrett had 13 points, while Christian Braun posted 10.

The Jayhaws have a non-conference game scheduled for Thursday against UTEP.