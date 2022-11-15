INDIANAPOLIS (KSNT)- KU men’s basketball, ranked sixth in the country, beat No. 7 Duke in the Champions Classic on Tuesday night.

The Jayhawks, without Bill Self, beat the Blue Devils, without Coach K, 69-64. Kansas improves to 3-0 with the victory.

After the two blue blood programs traded buckets for the first few minutes KU pulled away to an eleven-point lead with 13:20 left in the first half. Kansas maintained the lead and kept Duke behind 25-17 with 6:34 left in the half. From here, the Blue Devils took off for an 8-2 run to pull within a score. KU led 33-29 at halftime.

Duke pulled within one in the first two minutes of the second half. Then, they took the lead on a dunk a few minutes later. The lead switched back and forth on several possessions until Duke opened up a 47-41 lead with 14:24 to go.

Kansas responded and regained that lead just over halfway through the second half. The rollercoaster of emotions for both fan bases continued. Duke found itself back up by five points in the final five minutes.

The lead changes concluded after a Gradey Dick alley-oop from Dajaun Harris Jr. put the Jayhawks ahead for good. Dick hit another layup next time down the court, then a bucket by KJ Adams with 22 seconds remaining proved to be the nail in the coffin.

Jalen Wilson drilled a pair of free-throws in the final ten seconds to help end any hopes of a Duke comeback.

Jalen Wilson led all scorers in the game with 25 points, despite shooting 0-for-7 from beyond the arc. Wilson added eleven rebounds to complete the double-double. Freshman Gradey Dick scored 14 pounds, seven of which game in the final 2:30 of the game. Kevin McCullar was the only other Jayhawk in double-figures on the score sheet. He tallied 12 points and six rebounds.

Dajaun Harris Jr. notched a team-high ten assists in the win.

KU impressed by shooting 10% better (46%-36%) from the field than Duke.

Next, Kansas plays Southern Utah in Lawrence on Friday, Nov. 18.