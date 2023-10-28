LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU football picked up a massive win on Saturday in Lawrence.

The Jayhawks beat No. 6 Oklahoma, 38-35.

With its sixth win of the year, Kansas becomes bowl eligible again. The ‘Hawks will now play in a bowl game in back-to-back seasons for just the second time in program history.

It’s the first win against Oklahoma since 1997 for Kansas football. It’s the first loss of the season for Oklahoma.

Kansas threw the first major punch in the game when Mello Dotson picked off the OU quarterback and took it to the house for a touchdown. The Kansas defense forced a turnover on downs on the ensuing OU drive, then the KU offense scored for itself. Daniel Hishaw ran one in from nine yards out to give the Jayhawks a 14-0 lead.

Then, a nearly hour long weather delay changed momentum. OU led 21-17 at halftime. Kansas was down, but far from done.

Kansas found the end zone on a 38-yard touchdown run from quarterback Jason Bean to take a 26-21 lead late in the third quarter.

Oklahoma responded with a touchdown regain the lead, 27-26. However, Daniel Hishaw got back in the end zone to give KU a 32-27 lead.

Jason Bean threw two fourth quarter interceptions and Oklahoma regained the lead but Kansas got the ball back with about two minutes left in the game, down by five points.

Bean and the Jayhawks mounted a seven-play, 80-yard touchdown drive capped off by a nine-yard touchdown run from Devin Neal to regain the lead. KU led 38-35 with 55 seconds remaining.

KU improves to 6-2 with the win. Jason Bean finished the day 15-for-32, throwing for 218 yards. He also ran for 62 yards on four carries.

Devin Neal ran for 112 yards on 25 carries, scoring one touchdown. Hishaw scored two touchdowns, racking up 51 yards on 12 carries. Lawrence Arnold led KU receivers with 79 yards on three receptions.

KU’s next game is Saturday, Nov. 4 at Iowa State.