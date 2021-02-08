KU beats Oklahoma State 78-66

(LAWRENCE, Kan.) KSNT- KU basketball got back in the win column on Monday, beating 24th ranked Oklahoma State 78-66

K-State was not nationally ranked in this weeks AP Poll for the first time since 2009, but they earned back some respect on Monday.

The Jayhawks lead by three points at halftime and although this game was close most of the way, they pulled away late to win by double digits.

All five KU starters finished in double digits on the score sheet in the win. David McCormack lead in scoring for the Jayhawks. McCormack had 23 points and 10 rebounds for the double-double. Marcus Garrett had 17 points in the win, while Christian Braun posted 15, Jalen Wilson scored 11 and Ochai Agbaji put up 10.

The victory is the fourth home win in a row for Bill Self’s team. KU moves to 13-7 overall and 7-5 in the Big 12. OSU falls to 12-6 overall and 5-6 in the conference.

They’ll face Iowa State in both of their remaining games this week. First, in Lawrence on Thursday and then in Ames on Saturday.