LAWRENCE (KSNT)- The Jayhawks are Big 12 champions yet again.

KU men’s basketball clinched a share of the Big 12 title on Tuesday with a 67-63 win against Texas Tech.

It’s the 20th Big 12 title for Kansas men’s basketball. The ‘Hawks now have an NCAA-high 64 all-time regular season conference titles. It’s the 17th conference title under head coach Bill Self.

If TCU beats Texas on Wednesday, the ‘Hawks win the Big 12 outright. If Texas is able to pick up a win in Fort Worth, KU’s game against the Longhorns on Saturday will decide if Kansas takes the title alone, or splits it with UT. Saturday’s KU/ Texas game will be played in Austin.

Jalen Wilson led the Jayhawks with 21 points in the senior night win. Dajuan Harris Jr. scored 16 and Kevin McCullar Jr. added 14.

The win came after a huge bucket from McCullar Jr. with 34 seconds left after he grabbed a loose ball, the layup put Kansas up three. Then, Harris Jr. hit a layup with ten seconds left to put Kansas up five.

Tech did, however, fire back. The Red Raiders drilled a three-pointer with five seconds left to make a two-point game again. Gradey Dick sank a pair of free throws to extend the Kansas lead back to two scores.

KU has now won seven games in a row.