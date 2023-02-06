LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – No. 9 KU’s offense regained its rhythm in a Top-10 matchup against No. 5 Texas Monday night. After scoring well below their season average of 75.6 points per game at Iowa State on Saturday, KU managed to edge conference rival Texas 88-80 at home.

KU’s offense got off to a quick start, soaring to a 6-0 lead just before the 18 minute mark. The Jayhawks shot a consistent 47.4 percent from the field in the first half, allowing them to complete a 15-2 run and take a 30-16 lead midway through the half.

Part of KU’s success offensively stemmed from its efforts on the defensive side of the floor, as the Jayhawks scored 12 points off 11 Texas turnovers. However, Texas’ ability to generate points in spite of KU’s aggressive defense kept the Longhorns within reach during the first half. A key 3-point bucket from star guard Marcus Carr with 0:11 to go in the first trimmed KU’s lead to 42-35.

At the start of the second half, it was Texas’ turn to get off to a quick start. Four unsuccessful trips down the floor for the Jayhawks allowed Texas to close the gap, as Carr sank a quick jumper to tie the game at 43 with 17:17 left on the clock.

However, KU maintained its lead throughout the second half. A clutch three from freshman Gradey Dick pushed KU’s lead to 60-69, but Joe Yesufu followed through with a dunk on the next possession, putting the Jayhawks up 11 points with 4:15 on the clock.

Five Jayhawks have landed in double figures on the night. Dick led the way for Kansas with 21 points, Dajuan Harris Jr. scored 17, Kevin McCullar Jr. had 16, Yesufu added 14, and KJ Adams Jr. had 10 of his own.

The Jayhawks improve to 19-5 overall and 7-4 in the conference with the win. Self’s team will look to carry the momentum from this big win into a Saturday matchup with Oklahoma, in Norman.