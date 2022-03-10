KANSAS CITY (KSNT)- West Virginia came into Thursday’s game against Kansas in need of a win to keep NCAA tournament hopes alive. Ochai Agbaji had other plans.

The Jayhawks beat West Virginia 87-63 in the T-Mobile Center on Thursday. Kansas will now prepare to play TCU on Friday, March 11.

Kansas came out on fire. They went up 11-2 to start the game. West Virginia scored only four points in the first ten minutes of play. This frustrating performance, combined with a few calls not going the Mountaineer’s way, prompted three technical fouls in a row on WVU.

The first tech was to WVU big man Taz Sherman, who was arguing that he was fouled on a previous shot. The next two technical fouls were both to West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins, causing him to be ejected from the game with 9:59 remaining in the first half.

Huggins ejection didn’t spark a Mountaineer comeback. Instead Kansas continued to pull away and led by 21 points at halftime. The second half wasn’t much different. It consisted of more Kansas scoring and more WVU frustration.

The Jayhawks pulled away to lead by as many as 28 points in the second and completed the dominant 24-point victory. West Virginia never led in the game.

Ochai Agbaji led the team with 18 points, while Jalen Wilson added 15. Mitch Lightfoot posted ten points, five rebounds and five blocks off the bench.

KU versus TCU will tipoff at 6 p.m. Friday on ESPN.