KU cancels athletic events indefinitely

LAWRENCE, KS (KSNT) – The University of Kansas has suspended all athletic events indefinitely. Athletic Director Jeff Long released an official statement on Thursday.

“Our highest priority at Kansas Athletics is to ensure the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff,” said Long. “Based on the recommendation of our medical professionals, we have canceled all athletic travel indefinitely. In addition, all home and away athletics events have been suspended indefinitely. We will continue to monitor the situation and determine the next appropriate steps based on advice from our medical team.”

Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self added, “While we are disappointed for the players, it was the right and necessary thing to do. As I said yesterday, this is bigger than a sport or championship. I know our medical staff and the NCAA will research all avenues to determine the appropriate steps moving forward.”

Women’s basketball coach Brandon Schneider said, “Our players were excited about the opportunity to compete in the Big 12 Tournament. However, in light of all the information that has become available in the past 24 hours, we understand cancelation was the appropriate response. The health and safety of our players will always be priority number one.”