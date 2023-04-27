TOPEKA (KSNT)- KU women’s basketball is celebrating its WNIT Championship with the Kansas governor.

On Thursday, KU’s team visited Laura Kelly at the Capitol. The Jayhawks were recognized by the state Senate, House of Representatives and, of course, the Kansas Governor.

KU ended its season by hosting a trophy in Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks won their final six games, all at home, in the WNIT tournament. The season was capped off with a 66-59 WNIT championship game victory against Columbia.

Governor Kelly even signed a proclamation naming April 27, 2023, “KU Women’s Basketball NIT Championship Victory Day”.

Deputy Athletics Director for Sports Administration and Student-Athlete Well-Being/Senior Woman Administrator Nicole Corcoran was present for the special occasion. She came to KU in 2009 after working as press secretary for then-Kansas Governor Kathleen Sebelius from 2002 to 2009.

The Jayhawks finished the season 25-11.