LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Lawrence, Kansas has been home to several legendary college basketball coaches.

If the success keeps coming for KU women’s basketball, it might be time to add Brandon Schneider’s name to that list. KU’s 66-57 win against Oklahoma State on Sunday was Schneider’s 500th as a collegiate head coach.

Schneider was the 2022 Big 12 women’s basketball Coach of the Year. The 2022-23 season is his eighth with KU.

The Jayhawks improved to 17-10 with the victory, and 7-9 in the Big 12.