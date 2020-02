LAWRENCE, KANSAS – FEBRUARY 03: David McCormack #33 of the Kansas Jayhawks tries to gain possession of the ball against Jericho Sims #20 of the Texas Longhorns in the first half of a college basketball game at Allen Fieldhouse on February 03, 2020 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Jayhawks topped Texas in Allen Fieldhouse 69-58 Monday night.

Udoka Azubuike recorded a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Teammates Devon Dotson and Marcus Garrett also made it into double digit scoring, with 16 and 11 points respectively.

Kansas improved to 8-1 in Big 12 play and is on the road for its next game, taking on TCU on Saturday.