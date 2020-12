INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – DECEMBER 01: Marcus Garrett #0 of the Kansas Jayhawks shoots the ball against the Kentucky Wildcats in the State Farm Champions Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on December 01, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (KSNT) – The 7th ranked Kansas Jayhawks overcame a slow start to defeat #20 Kentucky 65-62 Tuesday night at the Champions Classic.

Redshirt freshman Jalen Wilson scored 23 points and hauled in 10 rebounds to lead KU. Ochai Agbaji added 17 while Christian Braun and Marcus Garrett each chipped in 8.

KU improves to 2-1 with the victory and will host Washburn on Thursday.