LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Jayhawks’ defensive end Lonnie Phelps Jr. is entering the 2023 NFL Draft.

Phelps made the announcement on social media Thursday. Phelps thanked his teammates and coaches at both KU and the University of Miami- Ohio, where he played before joining the Jayhawks.

Phelps earned Big 12 defensive player of the week honors in 2022, and was named to the AP All-Big 12 second team.