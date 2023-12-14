LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Another Kansas football player has entered the transfer portal. For the first time in the 2023 offseason, it’s a defensive player.

Defensive lineman Gage Keys announced on social media on Thursday his plans to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

In his message, he expressed his gratitude for his time in Lawrence, calling 2023 the “best year of [his] life.”

Keys played two years with the Jayhawks after spending the first two seasons of his collegiate career with Minnesota. He played in all 12 games in the 2023 season, finishing with 21 total tackles and four quarterback hits.

He is the third Jayhawk to enter the portal, including wide receiver Tanaka Scott.