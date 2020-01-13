KU drops to No. 6, Wichita State rising in latest AP poll

Kansas coach Bill Self talks to his players during the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against UNC Greensboro on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas won 74-62. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – In the latest AP Top 25 poll, the Kansas Jayhawks dropped from No. 3 to No. 6 following their loss to Baylor. They fell 67-55 on Saturday in their first home loss of the season.

The win over Kansas was the first for Baylor in 18 tries at Allen Fieldhouse and the first over a top-five team on the road. The Bears jumped up two spots to No. 2.

The biggest jump in the poll for Week 11, released Monday, came from Wichita State. The Shockers jumped seven spots to No. 16 after their wins over No. 22 Memphis and Connecticut. The Connecticut win came in double overtime, with the Shockers eventually downing the Huskies 89-86.

Wichita State’s only loss of the season was to No. 12 West Virginia in the championship game of the Cancun Classic in late November.

