LAWRENCE (KSNT)- After showing signs of great progress in the 2023 spring season, KU softball is locking in its head coach for years to come.

On Thursday, KU Athletics announced plans for a contract extension for head softball coach Jennifer McFalls. McFalls just finished her fifth season with the Jayhawks.

The team won 25 games in 2023, its most since 2018. KU softball also won a Big 12 tournament game this season for the first time since 2007.

KU’s five conference wins this year were its most since 2016.“Coach McFalls has our softball program on an exciting upward trajectory,” KU Athletic Director Travis Goff said a statement from KU Athletics. “This season was another positive step forward for the program, earning the most conference wins since 2016 and first Big 12 Championship win since 2007.

Goff says her impact goes beyond just winning games.

Coach McFalls has demonstrated a track record of building a healthy culture, developing her student-athletes both off and on the field, and creating momentum in recruiting,” Goff’s statement said. “We are committed to partnering with her and her staff to push Kansas Softball to even greater heights.”

McFalls came to Lawrence in August 2018 following previous stints as an assistant coach at Texas, Oklahoma and Texas A&M.