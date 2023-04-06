LAWRENCE (KSNT) – After back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances, KU is keeping head volleyball coach Ray Bechard a little longer.

Bechard signed a three-year extension Thursday, keeping him in Lawrence through the 2025 season.

“Coach Bechard has long been a national leader in the sport of volleyball, a key fixture for Kansas Athletics and in our community, and has elevated our entire department on a daily basis,” Athletic Director Travis Goff said. “He is an exceptional mentor and embodies what it means to be a Jayhawk. As much success as the program has already experienced over the past 25 years, I am incredibly excited about the future of Kansas Volleyball with Ray remaining at the helm.”

Bechard just finished his 25th season as the Jayhawks’ head coach. He has a 446-301 record with 11 NCAA Tournament appearances.

In the past season, after a 3-0 sweep of West Virginia, Bechard moved into second all-time in the Big 12 Conference in league wins with 209. He also guided the Jayhawks to the NCAA Final Four and a 30-3 season in 2015. Plus, he had a Sweet 16 appearance in 2021.