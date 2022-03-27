LAWRENCE (KSNT)- KU students gathered in Allen Fieldhouse Sunday night to welcome the NCAA Tournament Midwest Region champions back home.

The doors to Allen Fieldhouse opened at 8 p.m. but the team did not arrive until after 10 p.m. Fans still made plenty of noise when they finally showed up.

“I’m just glad to be a part of this. I’m proud to be a part of this university,” KU pep band drummer Drew Olson said.

Fans heard from Bill Self, Chris Teahan and Mitch Lightfoot upon the team’s arrival.

“We’re not done yet,” Lightfoot said to fans in Allen Fieldhouse.

Bill Self suggested the students have some fun celebrating this win.

“Everybody be safe tonight, but let’s pretend this Sunday night is a Saturday night,” Self said.

The Jayhawks beat Miami 76-50 in Chicago on Sunday to advance to the Final Four.