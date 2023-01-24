LAWRENCE (KSNT)- The Jayhawks are adding to their squad. Kansas football announced the addition of 13 newcomers on Tuesday.

All 13 of the new KU football players are already on campus and enrolled in classes. The group is made up entirely of players who committed to KU out of the transfer portal. 12 of the 13 new ‘Hawks transferred to KU from another Division I program.

Six players join the team on the offensive side of the ball, while seven of the recent signees will play defense.

The group is headlined by running back transfer Austin Booker from Minnesota, offensive line transfer Logan Brown from Wisconsin, defensive line transfer Gage Keys from Minnesota, Cornerback Damarius McGhee from LSU and offensive lineman Spencer Lovell, who previously played at Arizona State and California.

