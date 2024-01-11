LAWRENCE (KSNT) – As KU football looks to continue building both the program and a new stadium in Lawrence, the Jayhawks are also in the process of building the 2024 roster.

On Thursday, Kansas added another major piece from the transfer portal. Former North Dakota State defensive lineman Javier Derritt announced his commitment to KU football on social media.

Derritt certainly does not lack experience. He appeared in 56 total football games with the Bison, including 15 in 2023 when he tallied 2.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss.

It’s a return to the Sunflower State for Derritt, who graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas. NDSU lists him as a 6-foot-2, 280 pound defensive tackle.

The addition of Derritt is the second piece of exciting news for Kansas football fans on the day. Running back Devin Neal officially announced his plans to return for a senior year.

Derritt is far from the first impact-transfer to pick the Jayhawks this offseason. KU also added Iowa State TE transfer DeShawn Hanika, DII All-American center Shane Bumgardner and others.

The experienced ability of Derritt could be relied on within KU’s defensive line after the Jayhawks lost Austin Booker to the NFL draft and Gage Keys to the transfer portal.