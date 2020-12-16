KU Football announces 2021 signing day class

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Football announced the signing of 18 players on Wednesday. The class is highlighted by three star running back Devin Neal of Lawrence.

https://twitter.com/KU_Football/status/1339305068982636546

The Jayhawks also signed one quarterback, Ben Easters, a three star recruit out of Brownsburg, Indiana.

2021 KANSAS FOOTBALL SIGNING CLASS

Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Yr. Exp. Hometown (High School/Previous School)

D’Marion Alexander OLB 6-5 215 Fr. HS China Spring, Texas (China Spring HS)

Mason Brotherton TE 6-4 242 Fr. HS Mena, Ark. (Mena HS)

O.J. Burroughs Jr. S 5-10 167 Fr. HS Savannah, Ga. (IMG Academy)

Cam’Ron Dabney CB 5-10 175 Fr. HS Gainesville, Ga. (Cherokee Bluff HS)

Tommy Dunn Jr. DT 6-3 277 Fr. HS Garland, Texas (Naaman Forest HS)

Ben Easters QB 6-3 205 Fr. HS Brownsburg, Ind. (Brownsburg HS)

Jayson Gilliom S 6-2 190 Fr. HS Suwanee, Ga. (North Gwinnett HS)

Devin Neal RB 5-11 208 Fr. HS Lawrence, Kan. (Lawrence HS)

Majik Rector WR 5-9 161 Fr. HS Dallas, Texas (Lancaster HS)

Corey Robinson II OT 6-5 275 Fr. HS Roswell, Ga. (Roswell HS)

Kelan Robinson WR 6-2 183 Fr. HS Grand Prairie, Texas (South Grand Prairie HS)

Andrew Simpson LB 6-1 220 Fr. HS Norwalk, Calif. (St. John Bosco HS)

Trey Staley LB 6-2 200 Fr. HS Snellville, Ga. (Brookwood HS)

De’Kedrick Sterns OT 6-4 272 Fr. HS Austin, Texas (Del Valle HS)

Devonte Wilson CB 6-3 192 Fr. HS Quincy, Fla. (Robert F Munroe Day School)

DJ Withers DE 6-4 245 Fr. HS Little Rock, Ark. (Joe T. Robinson HS)

Larson Workman OT 6-5 270 Fr. HS Ganado, Texas (Ganado HS)

James Wright S 6-1 195 Fr. HS Sumter, S.C. (Lakewood HS)