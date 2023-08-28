LAWRENCE (KSNT)- KU football unveiled its team captains for the 2023 season on Monday.

Four KU players have been named captains, the same number as last season. Three of them were also 2022 captains.

Quarterback Jalon Daniels, offensive lineman Dirk Novitsky, tight end Mason Fairchild and linebacker Rich Miller are the Jayhawks’ 2023 captains. Novitsky, Daniels and Miller were all captains a year ago. Fairchild replaces Sam Burt on the list, who played his last season of college football last fall.

Leipold indicated to reporters on Monday that Daniels, who has been dealing with back tightness, is expected to start on Friday.

KU opens its season on Friday, Sept. 1 at home against Missouri State.