LAWRENCE (KSNT)- On the heels of their first bowl game since 2008 the Jayhawks are hosting a spring football showcase.

KU head coach Lance Leipold and staff are inviting fans and students alike to the event. The showcase will round off a 15 practice schedule for KU football. The 2023 kickoff event will take place on Friday April 7th, at 7 p.m. CST. Admission will be free for all visitors. No ticket is required.

The Jayhawks are returning 17 out of their 22 starters from last year. With the Big 12 recently announcing schedules, the Jayhawks will play seven home games during the 2023 season. Coach Leipold is back for year three of his contract, that with new extensions, will keep him in Lawrence through 2029.

KU plans to release more details about the event soon.