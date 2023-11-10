LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Jayhawks will play in front of a sold out crowd for the final two games played in the current version of David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

KU’s last two home games of the 2023 are both sold out, the athletic department announced on Friday. The Nov. 11 game against Texas Tech and the Nov. 18 matchup with Kansas State are both sellouts.

With these new additions, Kansas football has sold out seven of twelve home games in the 2022 and 2023 seasons combined.

The Jayhawks are 5-0 at home this season and have won nine of their last eleven games in Lawrence dating back to 2022.

This year’s Sunflower Showdown will be the final game played in David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium prior to the Gateway Project construction, which is set to begin in November.

KU’s seven sellouts in two seasons are a drastic change after the program had only one home sellout in twelve seasons from 2010-2021.