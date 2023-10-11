LAWRENCE (KSNT) – College basketball fans, Jayhawks and otherwise, have been waiting for years for a ruling on the NCAA investigation.

The infractions report, from the Independent Accountability Research Process (IARP) was finally released on Tuesday. Click here for a full report of the men’s basketball rulings.

However, men’s basketball was not the only athletic program mentioned in the report. KU football is also mentioned.

The football infractions, according to the IRP press release, involve allegations regarding the football program exceeding the limit on the number and duties of coaches between December 2017 and mid-October 2018 and again during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 academic years.

The hearing panel found two Level III violations of NCAA legislation for the football program. It is important to note, all these charges exists within the time frame of coaches prior to Lance Leipold and his staff arriving in May of 2021.

Self-imposed penatlies were made by KU to handle this, including:

Two-week suspensions of individuals who committed violations.

Letters of reprimand.

Education of the entire football program.

Compliance continuing to be present at all football practices.

All noncoaching staff continuing to wear identifiable clothing.

The investigation resulted in no additional penalties. The violations KU football is accused of took place under head coaches David Beaty (2015-2018) Les Miles (Nov. 2018-March 2021).

