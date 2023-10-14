STILLWATER (KSNT) – Kansas football had the opportunity to clinch a bowl game for the second-straight year with a road matchup against Oklahoma State.

The Cowboys’ late-game efforts proved too much for the Jayhawks, as Oklahoma State won the game 39-32.

Kansas, ranked No. 23 in the country, started the game from behind. Cowboy quarterback Alan Bowman threw touchdowns on back-to-back possessions to take a 14-0 lead early.

KU quarterback Jason Bean – again starting in place of an injured Jalon Daniels – connected on a touchdown pass to Trevor Wilson to cut into the deficit 14-7.

After an Oklahoma State field goal, Bean found a special connection with tight end Mason Fairchild. In back-to-back possessions, Bean threw long touchdowns to Fairchild, but failed PAT’s on both gave Kansas a wonky 19-17 lead.

Both teams found the endzone once more before half, with a Bean pass to Quentin Skinner giving the Jayhawks a 25-24 lead at the break.

Kansas’s offense continued to hum out of the locker room. Bean again found Skinner – connecting on a 42-yard touchdown to give the Jayhawks their largest lead of the game at 32-24.

From there, Oklahoma State took over. Field goals at the end of the third quarter and start of the fourth pulled the Cowboys within 32-30.

With two minutes remaining, Oklahoma State scored a touchdown to take a 36-32 lead. Kansas turned the ball over on downs, and the Cowboys kicked a field goal to take a 39-32 lead with 15 seconds remaining.

Bean couldn’t find an open receiver, taking a sack as time expired, as Oklahoma State won the game 39-32.

The Jayhawks final four possessions ended in an interception, an interception, a turnover on downs and a turnover on downs.

Bean finished 23-34 passing for 410 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. The offense as a whole rushed for 90 yards.

The loss brings KU’s record to 5-2 on the season, 2-2 in conference play. The Jayhawks turn to the bye week, returning home to host No. 5 Oklahoma on October 28.