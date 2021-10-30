KU football falls at Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Ok. (KSNT) – The Jayhawk football team couldn’t carry the momentum from their close game with Oklahoma into their next outing, as they suffered a blowout loss to Oklahoma State.

The Jayhawks nearly stunned the Sooners just a week ago in what was likely the best game they’ve played all year, but this week was just about the opposite. KU fell 55-3 in Stillwater.

It was never really a game after the Saturday evening kickoff. The Cowboys jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter and didn’t let up in the second quarter, outscoring KU 21-0 to take a 38-0 lead into halftime.

KU got their only score of the game on a field goal in the third quarter. They’ll now gear up for the Sunflower Showdown in Lawrence on Saturday, Nov. 6.

