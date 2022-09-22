TOPEKA (KSNT) — The Kansas Jayhawks’ Saturday matchup against Duke is sold out, Kansas Athletics announced Thursday.

This marks the team’s first sellout since the 2019 season, and just the second sellout in the past 13 years. After a 3-0 start to the 2022 season and a sellout at David Booth Memorial Stadium, Jayhawk fans past and present are buying into the hype.

There’s a group of Jayhawk super fans located in Topeka who are ecstatic about Kansas Football’s success. The Topeka Jayhawk Club consists of hundreds of members — including out-of-state fans. The Club invites anyone, regardless of their age or alma mater, to join the group in cheering on the Jayhawks.

For some away games, the club hosts “Hawk Watch” parties at Wings Etc. in Fairlawn Plaza. Club members say they hand out prizes during halftime and have a blast rooting for Kansas together. However, this club does more than just watch the ‘Hawks.

“Several of our Topeka Jayhawk members go over to the coaches’ show in Lawrence, and a lot of our members have season tickets to the football program,” Rosie Cooper, the club’s membership chair, said. “So, it’s a pretty active group.”

The club also hands out snacks to the football team after practice each year in order to meet the players and get acquainted with the team. Cooper says the club is usually more active during KU basketball season, but they are adamant about supporting Coach Lance Leipold’s Jayhawks.

She’s been a long-time Kansas fan and couldn’t be more excited about Saturday’s sellout.

“The first game I went to was the very first game that Coach Leipold had last year — and there were more empty seats than there were full seats,” Cooper said. “And to think here we are one year later, and it is a sell out is just amazing.”

Margo Leonard, the Topeka Jayhawk Club’s president has also been a die-hard Jayhawk fan for years, and she has a whole collection of KU gear to prove it. She graduated from KU in 1972, so seeing the stadium sold out is a special feeling.

“It just does wonders for my heart, I tell you,” Leonard said. “I just get chills now, but I can’t wait for Saturday and seeing it totally full.”

Tickets for Saturday’s game are sold out on Kansas Athletics’ website, but they can still be purchased from secondary sellers through StubHub. Kansas students can still purchase student tickets or buy the student combo pass for this school year.

“If you’ve got the extra funds and you want to support this football team, I’ll tell you, the more people cheering for them, the more faith they’re going to have that we do believe in them, and they might just win again,” Cooper said.

Kansas vs. Duke kicks off Saturday at 11 a.m.