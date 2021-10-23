KU football gives best showing against OU

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas football played the best it has in Saturday’s game against Oklahoma.

OU beat the Jayhawks 35-23, but not until the fourth quarter. KU shut out the Sooners 10-0 at halftime. Running back Devin Neal got KU a touchdown on its first drive. Ricky Thomas intercepted Caleb Williams’ pass during OU’s ensuing drive, which led to a field goal.

The Sooners didn’t score until halfway through the third quarter. However, KU answered with another Neal touchdown, making it 17-7. OU scored three more times before the Jayhawks could add one more touchdown. Bean found Luke Grimm in the end zone with less than 6 minutes left in the game, pulling the Jayhawks within 5.

An awkward forward handoff from Oklahoma’s Kennedy Brooks to Williams left everyone in David Booth Memorial Stadium confused. KU thought it got the fourth down stop. Fans thought the hand off was in front of the line of scrimmage. Ultimately, it was ruled a legal forward handoff behind the line of scrimmage, giving OU a first down.

A stop and a score would have sealed the win for Kansas, but OU managed to score with 42 seconds left. Next, the Jayhawks travel to Oklahoma State on Oct. 30.