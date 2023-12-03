LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Jayhawks will look to avenge a 2022 bowl game loss with a trip to the desert.

KU football will play UNLV on Dec. 26 in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix, Arizona. The game will air on ESPN.

The Jayhawks finished the regular season 8-4 and 5-4 in Big 12 play. Kansas lost in triple-overtime to Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl in 2022.

It marks the first time Kansas will play in bowl games in back-to-back seasons since 2007-2008.

KU and UNLV will meet for the third time in the series history. Kansas won the most recent meeting in 2003, 46-24, while UNLV won the matchup in Las Vegas in 2022, 31-20. UNLV enters the postseason meeting at 9-4 including a 6-2 record in the Mountain West Conference.

A victory would produce KU’s first nine-win season since 2007.