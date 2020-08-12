KU football kicks off Sept. 26 against Baylor

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The KU Jayhawks will start its 2020 football season against Baylor University, after the Big 12 Conference announced it will move forward with fall sports.

The game set for Sept. 26 kicks off a 9-game schedule for the University of Kansas. While K-State has a non-conference game set for Sept. 12, the Jayhawks do not currently have a game set before the conference matches:

Sept. 26 – Baylor University in Texas

Oct. 3 – Oklahoma State at home

Oct. 17 – West Virginia University in West Virginia

Oct. 24 – K-State Wildcats in Manhattan

Oct. 31 – Iowa State at home

Nov. 7 – Oklahoma University in Oklahoma

Nov. 28 – Texas Christian University at home

Dec. 5 – Texas Tech in Texas

Les Miles, KU’s football coach, said he and his team are excited to start with the new fall schedule.

“We will continue to prepare for our season cautiously,” Miles said.