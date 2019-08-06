KU Football lands 4-star linebacker Scott

LAWRENCE, KS (KSNT) – Les Miles hauled in one of his biggest recruits to date at Kansas with four-star recruit Brennon Scott. The linebacker announced his commitment Tuesday on Twitter.

Scott also had interest from USC, Texas, Oregon, and Auburn.

