KU Football lands 4-star linebacker Scott

LAWRENCE, KS (KSNT) – Les Miles hauled in one of his biggest recruits to date at Kansas with four-star recruit Brennon Scott. The linebacker announced his commitment Tuesday on Twitter.
Huge get for Les Miles and KU landing four-star linebacker Brennon Scott.#kufball https://t.co/4tHHDn07ND— Pete Francis (@Pete_Francis) August 6, 2019
Scott also had interest from USC, Texas, Oregon, and Auburn.