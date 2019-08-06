KU Football lands 4-star linebacker Scott

LAWRENCE, Kan. - Max Falkenstien, who broadcast University of Kansas football and men’s basketball games for 60 years, died Monday afternoon. He was 95.

Falkenstien did his first radio broadcast of a KU basketball game – an NCAA Tournament game in Kansas City between KU and Oklahoma A&M – on March 18, 1946. His next KU broadcast was the Jayhawks’ football opener against TCU on September 21, 1946. He served as play-by-play voice of the Jayhawks for 39 years and switched to the commentator’s role in September 1984, when Bob Davis assumed the play-by-play duties; together they did KU football and basketball games until Falkenstien’s retirement in 2006. The duo became so well known that they were referred to simply as “Bob and Max.” Falkenstien retired as color commentator on Jayhawk Radio Network broadcasts after the last game of the 2005-06 men’s basketball season – his 60th season of covering Jayhawk athletics.