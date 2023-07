LAWRENCE, KS. (KSNT) – The recruitment trail isn’t slowing down for Lance Leipold and Kansas football.

Deshawn Warner, a three-star edge-rusher from Arizona, committed to the Jayhawks live on Instagram Saturday.

247 Sports ranks Warner as the No. 12 player in Arizona and No. 48 edge-rusher in the 2024 recruiting class.

Warner had offers from Texas, Washington, Arizona and others.

The announcement comes after a pair of four-stars committed to the Jayhawks last week.