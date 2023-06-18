LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Recruits appear to be taking notice of the change happening within the football program in Lawrence.

On Sunday, composite four-star prospect Damani Maxson announced his commitment to KU. Maxson is a defensive back in the class of 2024. He visited Lawrence over the weekend.

Maxson will come to Kansas from Houston, Texas. He’s the second four-star DB to pick Kansas in the last week. Austin Alexander committed to KU on Monday, June 12.

The Jayhawks also got two commitments in one day last week.

Maxson chose Kansas over Oklahoma State, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado and other schools, according to 247 Sports. He announced his commitment on social media Sunday afternoon.