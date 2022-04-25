LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU fans will have a unique, all-access look at Lance Leipold’s football program in late April.

Kansas Athletics and LEARFIELD are launching “The Blueprint,” an original, four-part content series inside the 2022 Jayhawk football program.

Fans can watch the trailer now at KUathletics.com. All four episodes will be released on Thursday, April 28, on KUathletics.com.

Two Kansas alumni worked closely on the series. Rob Riggle, actor and comedian, voices the series. Micah Brown, a former wide receiver for the Jayhawks, directed each episode.