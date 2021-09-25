KU football loses at Duke

DURHAM, N.C. (KSNT)- KU football failed to grab their second win of the season on Saturday, losing to Duke 52-33.

The game was a shootout from the beginning.

KU’s Ra’Mello Dotson grabbed an interception on the first Duke drive of the game. However, the Jayhawks missed a 37-yard field goal, failing to convert the turnover into points.

Duke scored first on a 57-yard touchdown run by Mateo Durant to take an early lead.

From here, the first half was back and forth the entire way.

The Jayhawks took a 24-21 lead into halftime.

Things started off good for KU in the second half, as a field goal drive extended their lead to six.

Duke turned it on after that.

Three straight touchdowns for the Blue Devils in the third quarter, paired with no more scoring for the Jayhawks, put Duke on top 42-27 going into the fourth.

The Jayhawks failed to close that gap in the final quarter, falling to 1-3 on the year.

KU quarterback Jason Bean threw for 323 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The Jayhawks are back in action on Saturday, Oct. 2 at Iowa State.