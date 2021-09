CONWAY, S.C. (KSNT) – The University of Kansas lost big on the road against Coastal Carolina University.

Friday night’s game ended 49-22.

The Carolina Chanticleers built a sizable lead against the Jayhawks early on in the game, scoring 21 points in the second quarter alone.

The team is now 1-1 after last weeks victory against South Dakota.

The Jayhawks play their first Saturday game of the season next week when they take on Baylor University in Lawrence.