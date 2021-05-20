KU Football moves first two games of the season to Friday

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Kansas football team will open the season under the lights at David Booth Memorial Stadium on Friday, September 3rd against South Dakota at 7 PM. The game was originally scheduled for September 4.

It’s the first time the Jayhawks will open the season on a Friday night since 1944 when they played Washburn. The game will be televised on ESPN+.

“It’s going to be a thrill to open up the season under the lights of Memorial Stadium,” Coach Lance Leipold said. “Since I’ve gotten here, the reception and reaction of our fan base has been nothing short of remarkable. Our fans have shown how eager they are to support this program, and I can’t wait for our team to take the field for the first time together on that Friday night against the University of South Dakota.”

The Jayhawks’ week 2 matchup against Coastal Carolina is also moving to Friday night on September 10th and will be broadcast on an ESPN network.