LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The 2023 football schedule is out for the Kansas Jayhawks, coming off the most successful season in 15 years.

The first home game is slated for Aug. 31, a Thursday night, against Missouri State at 7 p.m. This marks the third year KU will open its season on a weeknight, but the first on a Thursday, according to KU Athletics.

KU is adding one more home game to its lineup in 2023, with 7 total. This includes BYU and UCF as the universities join the Big 12 officially on July 1. Other home games to look forward to include Kansas State, Oklahoma and Texas Tech.

“The Kansas home schedule will be one of the most competitive in the country as all six FBS teams visiting Lawrence in 2023 appeared in a bowl game last season and combined to go 49-36 overall.”

Kansas Athletics

